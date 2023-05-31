WhatsApp launches new security center with tips on features and more

O WhatsApp announced a new Security Center globally this Wednesday. According to the messenger, the page should gather various contents and tips so that users can learn more about how to protect themselves against spam and unwanted contacts.
Features highlighted in the Security Center are already available in the app and are a simple and quick way to avoid issues with the in-app experience.
The content was also developed in accessible language so that anyone can understand how to apply security measures.
We created this page to bring together the resources that users can access, as well as information about the technology we use to deliver a simple, reliable, private and secure service – WhatsApp.
Some important tips offered by WhatsApp include:
- Two-Step Verification – to prevent account theft and provide an additional layer of security
- Scams – how to identify common scams and what you can do if you receive an unwanted message, including our blocking and reporting tools.
- Official App – Information on how to avoid fake WhatsApp versions that pose serious risks to your privacy and security
- Group controls – reminders on how to check your preferences regarding who can add you to groups
Other privacy tweaks tips that users can apply include turning read receipts on or off, online and last seen, or even temporary messages.
If you want to know the new Security Center and use some of the security tips, just access this link.
