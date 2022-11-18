WhatsApp launches its own business directory, and more

WhatsApp, the popular messaging application, owned by Meta, It has just presented its new business directory function, through which users can search for companies that have joined the WhatsApp Business platform to contact them according to their needs, and ultimately boost product sales. and services, and facilitate customer support.

this release is initially taking place in five global markets: Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Mexico and the UK. Users in these markets will now be able to search for companies, either categories, such as travel or banks, or directly by their own names.



- Advertisement -

In addition to companies adhering to the WhatsApp business platform, in the case of Brazil, where platform representatives are currently present, the new business directory function is also open to small businesses.

Your own “yellow pages”

The messaging platform promises that searches made with this function will not be linked to the users’ own accountspreserving the privacy of the people who make these inquiries.

According to the statement from Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta:

Although millions of companies in Brazil use [WhatsApp] to chat, we haven’t made it easy to discover businesses or buy from them, so people end up having to use workarounds. The ultimate goal here is to make it so that you can find, message, and shop at a business, all in the same WhatsApp chat.

On the other hand, the secure payments experience, recently launched in India, now expands in testing phase to Brazil with various payment partnersindicating from WhatsApp that:

This seamless and seamless checkout experience will be a game changer for individuals and businesses who want to buy and sell on WhatsApp, as they won’t have to go to a website, open another app, or make a payment in person.

- Advertisement -

These e-commerce features are added to others that have been arriving along the way, such as the shopping cart, which makes WhatsApp go beyond communications between personal contacts, heading towards a path of varied services in the WeChat style, although the steps are being quite slow given the difficulties that they have to face from Meta, having encountered a series of obstacles along the way.

More information: WhatsApp