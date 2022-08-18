WhatsApp launches its native application for Windows

- Advertisement -

Windows users will now be able to use a app to communicate through , and also one that no longer needs to be linked to the mobile phone to send or receive communications.

The native WhatsApp app for Windows does away with the need to keep the app active on the mobile

A native app that is now available in the Microsoft Store app store and that represents an important evolution over the previous solution, which involved downloading a web based on the version accessible from the browser or accessing it through the browser itself. It also required connection and synchronization with the mobile phone, which had to be connected and with the WhatsApp app running.

This requirement has also disappeared with the native app for Windows which, according to WhatsApp, should offer a more agile and faster operation. In addition, with this native application, WhatsApp has taken the opportunity to add a slight redesign to the user interface that advances the aesthetic integration with Windows 11. Now WhatsApp is expected to also develop a specific native app for macOS so that in addition to PCs with a Windows operating system, Apple computers can also have their own native app.

Oh wow, the new version of WhatsApp is now out of beta. It’s a modern Windows app which replaces the old electron/web version. You can receive messages without the app being turned on, and you don’t need to be connected to a phone. Download: https://t.co/10uMAH7SHI pic.twitter.com/6Xh1KKqsh0 — Daniel 🇨🇦 (@kid_jenius) August 16, 2022

This possibility of avoiding the obligatory link with a mobile on which the WhatsApp app is active can be especially useful in professional and business environments by linking it with another feature such as the multi-device function. Through it, it is possible to link up to four devices to the WhatsApp account without the need for a mobile phone, having end-to-end encryption.

This allows progress in an option that could be detected in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android and that would allow the centralized management of different accounts from the same device, while it is expected that the app will soon have multi-device support for tablets (or even for additional smartphones), and not just for computers.

This multiconnectivity would allow sending and receiving messages from the linked devices, which, however, would have some limitations such as not being able to delete chats or not being able to contact users of previous versions of WhatsApp.