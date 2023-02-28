WhatsApp launches its custom stickers feature on iPhone: Express yourself with your own images!

- Advertisement -

The well-known WhatsApp messaging service has been around for some time now and it is possible to use stickers with full support for the iPhone version. Although the possibility of creating your own stickers with a built-in function from WhatsApp, having to resort to external apps to achieve it. But now these new versions of WhatsApp on iPhone come to support users to create stickers from the app.

WhatsApp on iPhone iOS 16 allows you to create your own stickers

As indicated the WABetaInfo medium, this new support comes without highlighting the alerts with version 23.3.77 of WhatsApp on iPhone fully available for download on the App Store. The update is fully accessible to users and thus sChoose from among your favorite photos to turn them into WhatsApp stickers. Although there is also something important to comment on.

The main problem is the clear lack of an interface indicating what the sticker pack will look like. Even so, the messaging service on iPhone has already added the option of stickers with an iOS 16 API. In this way, you can separate the background of an object in photos by dragging and dropping with a gesture. You just have to do the following steps:

First of all you will have to access the Photos app from your iPhone.

Select a photo.

You must hold down on the subject that you want to separate and convert into a sticker.

Drag and drop directly to your conversation in the messaging app.

When you finish this process, WhatsApp will ask you if you really want to transfer your photo to a sticker. After sending the sticker, it will automatically be backed up in your WhatsApp collection. Of course this works under the image subject detection option that came in iOS 16, It means that this is not possible to do in other versions of iOS for your WhatsApp stickers.

It should be noted that this is also possible in iMessage and Telegram with the same method mentioned above. While the message editing option in the app is not yet under development. It is not known exactly when it will become available to all users.

Lastly, remember that You can download the WhatsApp messaging service for free in the App Store. You will need an iPhone running at least iOS 12 onwards.