WhatsApp launches free cloud services for SMEs

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

WhatsApp continues to try to gain a foothold as the preferred messaging app in the business world, where it already offers its corporate version, WhatsApp Business, focused on offering customer service.

WhatsApp has launched a free cloud-hosted version of its Business version for companies

To that end it has just launched now for all its users WhatsApp Cloud API, which had been available since November in a beta version only for a small business group. It is a version of the WhatsApp Business API, only hosted in the Meta cloud, the company that owns WhatsApp. Mark Zuckerberg himself, CEO of the company, made this announcement during a Meta event.

WhatsApp Business API allows organizations carry out marketing campaigns, send alerts or reminder messages and customer service conversations. The company has spent years developing this feature, which is one of its only ways to monetize its app.

Companies hire this service based on the number of messages they want to have and the region in which they are located. Until now, companies such as Vodafone, BMW, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines or Iberia have contracted the old WhatsApp Business API service, not yet hosted in the cloud.

This new version of the product aims to attract more small businesses than large companies. Thanks to cloud computing, this new messaging service takes a few minutes to integrate a company’s contacts into an account, whereas until now it could take weeks.

Additionally, Meta has introduced new features to its WhatsApp Business app. One of them is the possibility of using the same account from a maximum of 10 different devices. It will also allow companies that use this service to use links so that, by clicking on them, their clients can access a WhatsApp chat with the company.

All this, as they recognize from Meta, is part of a project to create a Premium version of Business that will be announced soon.

.