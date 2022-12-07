Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
By Abraham
WhatsApp launches custom avatars as a new way to interact
This Wednesday (7), the Whatsapp officially launched avatars personalized as a new form of interaction. The feature was already being tested by the platform a few weeks ago and information pointed to a release soon🇧🇷

According to the messenger, it will be possible to use the personalized avatar as a profile picture on WhatsApp or choose one of 36 personalized stickers that reflect several different emotions and actions during conversations with friends and family.


The CEO of Meta, owner of the WhatsApp, Mark Zuckerberg announced the news on your Facebook page. “We are bringing avatars to WhatsApp! Now you can use your avatar as a sticker in your conversations”, said the executive.

Zuckerberg also said that more styles will be available in all Meta apps coming soon🇧🇷 the avatar is a digital version of the user and can be made from billions of combinations of hairstyles, facial features and clothing.

The platform highlighted that an avatar can be a great way to represent yourself without using a real photo and thus ensure privacy. The company also promised style improvements, lighting, shading, hair textures and more.

To create an avatar on WhatsApp, just go to the settings, tap on the “Avatar” option and then on “Create avatar”. After that, just follow the steps displayed on the screen to complete the process. The novelty is being gradually released to users.

How about you, did you like the news? Tell us in the comments down below!

