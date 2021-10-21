WhatsApp launches a new way to join group video calls, which one?

It was last July when WhatsApp debuted a much easier way to join calls in a group, in such a way that it was already possible to get out of them and return whenever we wanted while they were active. It was a method similar to that used by other apps like Skype and that keep the door open for a conversation while one of the users is inside.

The fact is that thanks to this option, it is much faster and easier to be part of a video call but from Facebook they have wanted to go one step further with the latest news that they have just announced. It is an even faster shortcut for those group video calls and it has to do with a new button that will appear in the upper right part of the screen.

Tap and join the conversation

This new function that WhatsApp has begun to distribute which allows us is access a group chat and check at a glance if a video call is in progress. In case this is the case, we will see in the upper right part of the screen a button to join it, right in the same space that the voice (IP) or video call icons usually occupy. Simply by clicking on that new control we can access the video call room.

Need to pop in and out of a group call? Easily join ongoing calls right from your group chats! pic.twitter.com/OtOHKXh5Ev – WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 18, 2021

As you can see, it is a very intuitive method and it will save us the time of finding out if there is a call in progress and how to access it. So much so, that WhatsApp itself has defined this system as “spontaneous”: “we are facilitating spontaneous connection with their groups. Join ongoing calls with your groups at any time, effortlessly and directly from the chat view with a click ”. Thanks to this novelty, “the integration of calls [a las] that can be joined gives WhatsApp users a new spontaneous way to connect with their family and friend groups. “

So that the notice of these calls is clear to the user, from the application they announce that they will have a clear and differential tone, which will not be annoying and we will perceive them “as light” as those we hear when sending or receiving a message through the app. So stay tuned because this update is about to reach all available versions, both iOS and Android.