WhatsApp: know the meaning of the curious emoji of the face with big eyebrows, glasses and mustaches

If you want your conversations to be dynamic so that the other person does not get bored, we recommend accompanying your messages with the classic emoticons of WhatsApp, these icons that serve to convey all kinds of feelings such as: love, hate, happiness, sadness, etc., Likewise, you can share them to replace a phrase that you do not want to write or represent something specific. This time we will explain the meaning of the emoji known as the ‘face with glasses and mustache’, do you know when to use it?

When we talk about emojis we automatically think of the traditional yellow faces that show different expressions, but, WhatsApp stores more than three thousand icons located in the following categories: emoticons and people, animals and nature, food and drinks, activities, trips and places, objects, symbols and finally flags. In the first section that we just mentioned, the emoji of the ‘face with glasses and mustache’ is located.

WHAT IS THE MEANING OF EMOJI

This emoji was created and approved by Unicode in the year 2020, they called it ‘face in disguise’, it is shown in yellow, wearing large glasses, with a huge nose, eyebrows and mustaches. Its design was made based on the ‘groucho mask’ or ‘groucho glasses’, similar to the 1930 cartoon ‘The Marx Brothers’, reported Emojipedia.

When it’s used? You can share the ‘disguised face’ when you want to represent someone in disguise; the ‘Day of the Innocents’, which is celebrated on December 28 of each year; and on October 31, on ‘Halloween’ or ‘Halloween’. Also, it is common to see ‘groucho glasses’ in any joke shop since the 1940s.

THE EMOJI IS ALSO KNOWN AS

Disguised face.

Face with glasses and mustaches.

Face with glasses and fake mustaches.

Mr with glasses and mustaches.

The design of the emoticons varies according to the operating system, mobile device or social network (Photo: Emojipedia)



