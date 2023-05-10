WhatsApp isn’t spying on your microphone, it’s a bug in the app… or Android

- Advertisement -

While Whats is working on several new features for its messaging application, a major error has been detected that must be corrected as soon as possible because it puts users’ privacy at risk. According to various user reports, the app is continuously using the microphone – even when the user closes the app. This issue seems to be affecting a number of smartphones running OS, including those from Samsung and Google. And, the truth is that it is a failure important enough for the company owned by Meta to get down to work… because the image it leaves before users is not exactly the best possible. The hare jumps from…. Twitter! An engineer from Twitter brought this WhatsApp microphone to light and posted a screenshot of the microphone activity history on the Android Privacy Dashboard. He clearly shows that the WhatsApp application accesses the microphone very frequently (it’s almost constant). Therefore, it performs actions that are not at the request of the user and, consequently, the privacy problem is evident. Additionally, microphone activity was clearly visible via the green dot notification in the Android status bar. This has its positive side, since it is clear that there is no attempt to hide what is happening and, therefore, we are not talking about espionage, there is simply an error -serious, without a doubt- that has to be corrected. There has been no shortage of those who have wanted to be both sarcastic and aggressive on the aforementioned social network There is no temporary solution, but WhatsApp is working on it The messaging application company has come out to give the appropriate explanations to the serious reports from users, stating that the problem lies with the Android OS and not with the app itself (according to their opinion). WhatsApp claims that there is an underlying bug within the Android operating system that is “misattributing” information in the privacy panel and therefore the messaging app has asked Google to investigate further to help find a solution. Good on the part of the firm, but it must be said that this has not come to the fore until billionaire Elon Musk shared his opinion on Twitter. And as you can imagine, Musk’s reaction was not positive, with him accusing the app of being untrustworthy. Whatever the case, this is a worrying situation for the billions of people who use WhatsApp, as their privacy is at risk. So far, there is no solution available for this error, so please be patient. >