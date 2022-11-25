WhatsApp is testing screenshot blocking in beta

In the current beta version of WhatsApp, Messenger blocks screenshots. This used to be a major flaw with self-deleting messages.

Messages that are only released for viewing once and then delete themselves have been possible with WhatsApp for a long time, but they have always had one big flaw: the recipient can take a screenshot, which basically makes deleting obsolete. Messenger is now testing the blocking of such screenshots. In Facebook’s photo service Instagram, users already get a notification when a screenshot is taken of a message.

WABetaInfo reports on the function or non-function. You have discovered the blockade in place in the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS and Android. A black image should appear instead of a screenshot. The testers did not find any ways to circumvent this. When trying to take a screenshot, there is also a note that recording is not permitted for security reasons. Of course, a second device would still help to take a picture of the screen, but it is certainly a sensible further development of the one-time views. It is not yet clear whether this will also appear in the stable version of WhatsApp.

Delete, block – the future of messengers

When the one-time pictures were introduced in early 2021, WhatsApp boss Will Cathcart explained that self-destruction serves to protect privacy. He also said in a background conversation that the future of messaging lies in the encryption of messages and basically self-deleting messages. You don’t record every conversation, says the CEO. In addition, the FAQ has so far warned not to feel too safe because of the various copy options.

On Instagram, senders get a notification when a screenshot is taken of an image or message. It also says who photographed the screen. A small circle of dashes also appears next to the copied content. Facebook Messenger can delete all messages from a chat if you leave it and have previously made a corresponding selection.

Other companies also use similar security measures. Apple, for example, prevents screenshots of pages with passwords displayed on iOS. These just disappear.

