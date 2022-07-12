WhatsApp is starting to allow the use of any emoji with reaction

We have already been observing the progress of the functionality in development by which WhatsApp will allow users to have the ability to react to messages through any emoji of their choice beyond the six that have been available since its launch.

Well, the popular messaging platform, owned by Meta Platforms, It already becomes a reality to be able to choose any emoji as a reactionaccording to the same throught social mediawhere even Mark Zuckerberg gets to share some of his favorite reaction emojis in a post.



[mb_related_posts1]

Catching up with Messenger in this regard

What changes with respect to the experience that users have been receiving until now is that, when pressing any message, in addition to the six eligible emojis appearing from the beginning, a “+” button is also added with which users will have access to an emoji selector, being able to navigate and choose the one that suits you according to the message.

Within the selector, all the emojis that are part of the Unicode standard will be available, including skin color variations of the same emoji, different professions, and more, just like when choosing an emoji to include in a message.

In this way, Meta equates WhatsApp with Messenger in this feature, reaching all users of the platform who use the WhatsApp application for Android or iOS from today, with a rollout that will be completed over the coming weeks. so if at the moment some do not find it available (as is my case), it will be a matter of waiting a bit to be able to use this functionality.

It seems to be a server-level activation, although it never hurts to have the most recent version of the application, thus increasing the chances of being able to have this function, which sooner or later, will also reach the rest of the platforms.

What is undeniable is the momentum that WhatsApp is gaining in recent times, especially as it has fierce competition that never tires of launching features that have allowed them to advance much faster.

[mb_related_posts2]

It will be a matter of other news arriving in which the messaging platform has also been preparing for some time, highlighting the many new features that will arrive in status updates.

Image Credit: WhatsApp Promo