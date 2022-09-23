If you are tired of the notes that your friends send you, you will not like the new function that is , since you will have to listen to them even in the .

Yes, WhatsApp is preparing voice states. So beyond text, photos or videos, you will have audio between the states of your friends.

This will be the WhatsApp voice states

WhatsApp already offers several options to share the status with our contacts. We can write a text, upload images or videos, customize the background and other details to give it a special touch. And soon the possibility of recording an audio as status will be added.

As shown in the screenshots shared by WABetaInfo, the interface does not change too much, only the microphone icon is added to the rest of the options to create a state.

When we click on the microphone we can record our voice state, which will gain all the prominence on the screen. The option to change the background color remains, but not much else to customize the state. And a detail to keep in mind is that the voice state supports a maximum of 30 seconds.

These audio states will play automatically when we open the update, so you may be surprised more than once, until you get used to this new dynamic. One detail to keep in mind is that this “voice states” function is still under development, so it is possible that both its interface and its options will change when they are implemented in the stable version of the WhatsApp app.

Let us remember that WhatsApp is preparing another update related to the states. This is not a new feature, but rather changes the way the user is notified of a new status update. No more tab scrolling as a circle will be displayed around our contact’s profile when they update their status.