Search here...
MobileAndroid

WhatsApp is preparing to welcome us to the Communities, and explains what they are

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Communities are one of the biggest news coming soon on WhatsApp, along with reactions to messages. This new feature already has a rather long gestation behind it (the first traces in the code emerged last October), and with each updated version of the beta the probability of finding some progress is always higher.

And this is also the case with the version 2.22.4.9 of the beta for Android within which it is contained an element that suggests that the state of the works is now decidedly advancedand the introduction of Communities could therefore be around the corner.

But what are we talking about, exactly? The screen in charge of introducing the news to the user, showing its icon and briefly indicating its characteristics and operation, makes its appearance.

Read:

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and bootloader unlock: One UI 4 beta 2 no longer locks cameras

The points highlighted are two: the possibility, through the creation of a Community, of manage your groups in a simpler and more organized way now all gathered in the same space, and that of reach with a message all the internal contacts of a Community in one fell swoop.

In fact, the world of messaging services has evolved over time, outlining a space that is no longer exclusive for conversations between a few people, but more and more social and open: and WhatsApp finally seems to have decided to embrace this dimension more fully, providing new tools. to manage it. The last visible element is the “Get started“to actually start using the function.

Although this welcome massage suggests – together with the progress recorded in the latest builds – that the introduction of the function should be near by now, it must however be kept in mind that at the moment the Communities have not yet emerged “on the surface” not even in the beta, facing the first decisive step for actual integration. And so it may take some time before you see them on the stable channel.

Previous articleGalaxy S22, sensational revelation: photos and specifications from Samsung | Rumor
Next articlePixel 4a no longer available on the Google Store: what’s new?
Abraham

Related articles

Android

YouTube makes it easy to watch videos in full screen from your mobile

YouTube is updating its mobile app with changes to the video player interface.When you make a video full...
Android

Pixel 4a no longer available on the Google Store: what’s new?

If you were planning on buying a Pixel 4a, maybe it is too late. The official Google store...
Android

WhatsApp is preparing to welcome us to the Communities, and explains what they are

Communities are one of the biggest news coming soon on WhatsApp, along with reactions to messages. This new...
Android

Galaxy S22, sensational revelation: photos and specifications from Samsung | Rumor

It doesn't often happen that Samsung miss some "hot" material in a global preview, but it can happen....

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

Google updates its assistant so that telling it to stop does not require many words

Editor's Pick 0
We have all gotten used to the fact...

How to delete all iPhone screenshots at once

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

The price of graphics cards falls, coinciding with the fall of cryptocurrencies

Editor's Pick 0
Those of you who regularly read us will remember...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.