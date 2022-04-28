WhatsApp is preparing a novelty in the multi-device, it’s what you expected!

Surely on more than one occasion you have thought that it would be very useful to be able to use a WhatsApp account on several mobile devices at the same time, such as two phones or a mobile phone together with a tablet. Well, you’re not the only one, obviously. The fact is that there is news about it and, these, you are going to love it. Since the messaging application we are talking about was launched, one of its restrictions was that it could only be used on a phone. Then came advances in the multi-device, but these are restricted exclusively to web or computer clients. And based on the information that has been released, this could be very close to changing in no time, which is excellent news. What has been known Well, due to the work carried out looking inside the new trial version of WhatsApp, a screen has been found that is tremendously illuminating. In it, as can be seen in the image that we leave after this paragraph, the steps that have to be taken to establish a new device as an additional companion are indicated… nothing linked. Therefore, this could mean the option to sync an account with a second smartphone or, alternatively, with a tablet. Finally! The truth is that this is news that has been awaited for a long time, since currently it would be necessary to resort to complicated duplication processes to achieve it -and the results were not always optimal-. By the way, the synchronization process is quite similar to the one that currently exists, because you have to scan a QR code, but in this case everything is done from the app that has the devices and you don’t have to use a computer at all. Waiting to find out how this works on WhatsApp Obviously, you have to see exactly what options are offered when the second device works with the WhatsApp account, because these may not be complete as they include some restrictions (something that It shouldn’t be like that, really). The good thing is that the desire of many who need to use their account with a tablet at the same time as on their smartphone is closer than ever to being a reality. At the moment, this information is present in the latest iOS and Android test version of the application, without it being functional, so it is unknown what the entire process is like and how its use will work. But what is more than clear is that WhatsApp is taking the necessary steps to use one account on several devices… and this could really be different from many of its competition. >