WhatsApp is preparing a new option for status updates

WhatsApp is working on a new feature for status updates.

A new option that we already found on Instagram to react to Stories. We tell you what this new function in development is about.

Quick reactions with emojis will arrive in WhatsApp states

We have already seen how Meta is passing some of the popular functions between Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp. And now it seems that it’s time to bring one of the options found in Instagram Stories to WhatsApp states.

As WABetaInfo mentions, WhatsApp is preparing “quick reactions” to be integrated into status updates. As is the case with Instagram Stories, just by clicking on the text bar the menu with the 8 emojis will appear.

So you can quickly react to your friend’s status with a simple emoji. At the moment, this new option has been detected in the beta version of WhatsApp for desktop, but it is still under development. So we will have to wait to see if they are also considering bringing quick reactions to the WhatsApp app for iOS and Android.

Let’s remember that WhatsApp has many functions under development as well as different tests in parallel in some of its versions. For example, it is testing a new option to change the default language on the mobile and choose the one we want for the app.

There is also another option in tests dedicated to the large files that we send in chats, which will allow you to see the estimated time for the sending to complete. On the other hand, WhatsApp is testing a new dynamic to make it easier to add new contacts from chats, with a series of new options.

So we will see many new features in WhatsApp during 2022 that will improve its dynamics or surprise with new features.