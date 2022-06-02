WhatsApp is preparing a function to edit sent messages

While Twitter continues to develop its function to edit tweets, WhatsApp is remote from the idea of ​​bringing this dynamic to its application.

Although there were some indications a few years ago that WhatsApp was interested in adding this feature, there was no progress. But there are new signs that show that it has resumed the function and that it is in development.

WhatsApp will allow you to edit sent messages

As mentioned in WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp team is working on the function that will allow us to edit the messages when we have already sent them. A dynamic that could reach both the app for iOS and Android as well as its desktop version.

As can be seen from the screenshots shared by the media, to use this “Edit” function we just have to long press the message. With this action, a menu will appear that will allow us to choose the function and will take us to a new window for editing. Once we make the changes, we will be able to send the message again.

Yes, a system similar to the one we find, for example, in Telegram. Not many details are known about the dynamics that WhatsApp wants to implement with this function, beyond allowing us to edit a message to correct an error or clarify a statement.

For example, what will be the maximum time allowed to edit a message, if there will be a version history, if it will be clearly marked that the chat was edited, etc. At the moment, this function is under development so we will have to wait for it to go through the different phases of testing to see what the final version of this function will be.

Let’s remember that there are many WhatsApp features in testing and many others in development, so we will have several important updates during the year, if they manage to survive the testing phases.