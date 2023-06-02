WhatsApp is preparing a big design change for Android, what will it be like?

- Advertisement -

The WhatsApp app is testing skin s that will bring it closer to the Material You in its app. The new aesthetic is still in development and not even available to beta testers, but it’s completely certain that the Meta-owned company intends this sooner rather than later. The rivalry with Telegram has led WhatsApp to change its approach for a long time, and this translates into focusing on launching more features to catch up with the competition. The messaging app has released some very positive updates since then, it must be said. However, the design of WhatsApp has remained unchanged for far too long. Now, the development is about to get a makeover with the Material You switches. An image that makes everything very clear From WABetaInfo it is reported that WhatsApp is working on a redesign of the sliders and selection options of the application following the guidelines of the latest work in this section that Google has put on the market. This change of image is observed in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android 2.23.12.3 and could reach the stable version in a future update. As can be seen from the screenshot, the app is now more in harmony with the general theme of Android and the Material You. The switches are also more intuitive, allowing users to turn them on or off with a tap. The switches turn gray when off and green when on. It is true that it had already been detected that the application was working on a lower navigation bar -and also on a redesigned group chat configuration page-, but the latest design adjustment focuses on offering a new interface in the sections that users use to set selections. These give the app a fresh and modern look. Since WhatsApp doesn’t change its interface on an ongoing basis, the new toggles are a great addition to keep the app up to date with the latest design trends. WhatsApp continues its process of improvements Unlike the previous functions, the new interface of selection elements has not yet been implemented for beta testers. However, everything indicates that in a short time those who use the test version of the messaging application will have it available. These changes will help WhatsApp catch up with the competition and prevent users from migrating to rival platforms. The new switches could be the app’s first step towards a complete transformation. >