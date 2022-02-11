Tech News

WhatsApp is going to redesign the camera, do you know all the changes that await you?

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Surely you have noticed how in the last few hours, WhatsApp has been updated on your phone with a huge number of new features that have been noticed, especially in the notifications, which now seem more organized and, above all, show more data about the messages. that we have received, from whom and in what chat or group in which we participate. If we tell you these, it is because we often talk about the news that arrives in beta versions and when they become a reality in the official releases of the iOS and Android stores, they end up being available without prior notice. Hence the importance of being aware of everything that moves around these test facilities launched every few days by the lords of WhatsApp. It’s up to the camera Now, those changes that have occurred within the beta version have to do with a redesign of the camera interface, which will no longer be the one we have now and which conveys an old-fashioned feeling that does not make us want to use it. An element of the app that we use quite frequently, although we all know that it is almost better to resort to the official mobile app to obtain better results, especially in terms of the quality of the file that we send. Even so, if you are one of those who uses the camera inserted within WhatsApp, you should know that the interface is going to change partially, especially since that annoying module with the latest photos from the gallery is going to disappear, to be confined to another one similar to the one in WhatsApp. the official camera apps that most smartphones bring: bottom left and as a shortcut to enter the phone’s photo reel. For the rest, practically everything stays in the same place except for some subtle difference, such as the icon for changing the lens from the rear to the front camera, which will not be the same as the current one: it will have a circular fill to highlight it when Below is the image captured by the sensors. For the rest, and if we look at the top, it seems that from WhatsApp they are not going to touch anything, leaving the closing controls of the camera or the flash in the same place and with the same appearance. As we always tell you, these changes will be implemented in the coming weeks and, as in the case of notifications, it is very likely that when they arrive, they will do so by surprise. >

Previous articleOnePlus Nord CE 2 is coming: launch on February 17th. Here’s what we know
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

WhatsApp is going to redesign the camera, do you know all the changes that await you?

Surely you have noticed how in the last few hours, WhatsApp has been updated on your phone...
Android

OnePlus Nord CE 2 is coming: launch on February 17th. Here’s what we know

Last June OnePlus presented Nord CE 5G, which as we explained in our review turned out to be...
Android

Galaxy S22: 100 euros discount and up to 750 euros for used, not just smartphones

By purchasing one of the new Galaxy S22s on the Samsung Shop, in the period included between 09...
Gaming

Get Windbound for free on the Epic Games Store

Almost halfway through this month of February, and just before some of the biggest upcoming releases of the...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.