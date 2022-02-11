WhatsApp is going to redesign the camera, do you know all the changes that await you?

Surely you have noticed how in the last few hours, WhatsApp has been updated on your phone with a huge number of new features that have been noticed, especially in the notifications, which now seem more organized and, above all, show more data about the messages. that we have received, from whom and in what chat or group in which we participate. If we tell you these, it is because we often talk about the news that arrives in beta versions and when they become a reality in the official releases of the iOS and Android stores, they end up being available without prior notice. Hence the importance of being aware of everything that moves around these test facilities launched every few days by the lords of WhatsApp. It’s up to the camera Now, those changes that have occurred within the beta version have to do with a redesign of the camera interface, which will no longer be the one we have now and which conveys an old-fashioned feeling that does not make us want to use it. An element of the app that we use quite frequently, although we all know that it is almost better to resort to the official mobile app to obtain better results, especially in terms of the quality of the file that we send. Even so, if you are one of those who uses the camera inserted within WhatsApp, you should know that the interface is going to change partially, especially since that annoying module with the latest photos from the gallery is going to disappear, to be confined to another one similar to the one in WhatsApp. the official camera apps that most smartphones bring: bottom left and as a shortcut to enter the phone’s photo reel. For the rest, practically everything stays in the same place except for some subtle difference, such as the icon for changing the lens from the rear to the front camera, which will not be the same as the current one: it will have a circular fill to highlight it when Below is the image captured by the sensors. For the rest, and if we look at the top, it seems that from WhatsApp they are not going to touch anything, leaving the closing controls of the camera or the flash in the same place and with the same appearance. As we always tell you, these changes will be implemented in the coming weeks and, as in the case of notifications, it is very likely that when they arrive, they will do so by surprise. >