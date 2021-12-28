WhatsApp is developing its own «Google Maps»

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

WhatsApp continues to work on expanding its functions, taking its features far beyond communication through instant messages, chats or video calls. Now it is a matter of incorporating navigation and geopositioning characteristics.

Business Nearby allows you to find establishments and communicate with them through WhatsApp messages

And to this end, the next feature to be incorporated into the application could be an interactive map that will allow find nearby shops and commercial establishments, facilitating even being able to communicate with them through messages.

This function is currently being tested and the Brazilian town of São Paulo would have been the first where, in a pilot format, it would have come into operation. With the name Business Nearby The interface shows a search field from which to locate nearby businesses, using the information regarding the user’s location.

This new function could classify nearby businesses according to their nature: restaurants, supermarkets, clothing stores … Once located, you can make inquiries about the information available from them, but also send and receive messages to said businesses to reserve a table in a restaurant or ask if there is a product in existence.

WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart explains that this function respects the user’s privacy as much as possible since they do not register and the location of the same or the companies that it looks for or consults, so that this information will never reach Meta (Facebook’s parent company).

WhatsApp has not reported when the new Business Nearby function could be available, with which the messaging platform would compete with others such as Google Maps, TripAdvisor or Foursquare in terms of combining geolocation and commercial information. It would also mean the expansion of the services that WhatsApp is able to offer after recent additions, such as the possibility of sending money using Bizum or the possibility of making payments through cryptocurrencies.

