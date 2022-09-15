WhatsApp is developing a new option for backups

The team is a new dynamic that will make it easier to log in after reinstalling the app or using it from a new device.

It is a new way to create a backup of our WhatsApp chats and history that will make it easier to have it available even when we do not have internet.

WhatsApp will allow you to use local

A few months ago we learned that WhatsApp was working on a new dynamic so that users could export a backup from Google Drive. This backup will include our chat history, messages, videos, images, and all shared media files.

The WhatsApp team did not comment on it, but it seemed like a practical to have a local backup always available and up-to-date, beyond the Google Drive backup.

Although there were no further updates on this dynamic in development, we have news of this WhatsApp plan again. As mentioned in WABetaInfo, in the latest beta of the WhatsApp app for Android there are signs that this idea is being taken up again.

As you can see from the screenshot they share, WhatsApp adds a new “Import” option along with the description “if you exported a backup from your old device, you can import it now” when we start the login process again.

So previously, WhatsApp will allow you to make local backups automatically, and make them available on your device for when you need to export them. This dynamic could be useful when we are offline, since we can use a local backup to recover all our WhatsApp history.

At the moment, this dynamic is under development and WhatsApp has not commented on it. So we will have to wait to see if it will be tested in some of the beta versions of the app in the near future.