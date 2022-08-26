Whatsapp is about to introduce Stories to the chat list

- Advertisement -

It certainly cannot be said that WhatsApp-tests-option-that-facilitates-access-to-the-settings-menu-of-archived-chats/">Whatsapp does not consistently offer new features and improvements, in fact, since the beginning of the year many small changes and new features have been d that have the clear objective of keeping the Meta-owned messaging service always competitive. .

And so, after introducing the reactions to messages, the ability to easily migrate our backups from Android to iOS and vice versa, and many other minor innovations, now another one is coming that winks again at the world of social. As discovered by WABetainfoa site that has always been very active in the analysis of the new beta versions of Whatsapp, is in progress the test of a functionality similar to that of the .

It is actually the possibility of look at the state directly from the chat list and therefore without a further step. Its introduction started from the beta version 22.18.0.70, but apparently only a small percentage of beta testers have been able to experience it in these days, so its arrival in official form may still take some time.

Although this functionality could be considered marginal by users in a messaging service such as Whatsapp, for the company or for commercial realities it could be quite interesting since it would make the insertion of advertisements and promotions easier and more visible, similar to what happens with time with Stories on Instagram.

To the delight of the lovers of the service in a minimalist version and as experienced by the first beta users, the version of the Stories designed for Whatsapp it can be deactivated or not if necessary therefore, those who want to keep the service free from frills deemed useless will be able to do so without major problems.