WhatsApp introduces the feature of transferring chat history via QR code

WhatsApp has introduced a new chat history transfer feature that simplifies the process of updating your files to a new device, but without using cloud backups. With the new feature, users get a QR code on your old device which contains your backed up chat history, which is then transferred locally to the new phone via Wi-Fi Direct.

The new chat history restore feature is still being rolled out to WhatsApp Beta users and it is available only for transfers between the same operating system, so from Android to Android and from iOS to iOS. To start the process it is necessary to enter the WhatsApp Settings tab –> Chats –> Chat transfer, where you can evaluate if the new option is available. Meta, claims that chat history data is only shared between the two devices and is fully encrypted during the transfer process.

To use the chat history transfer feature you need to follow these steps:

Make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on both devices.

On your old device, open WhatsApp and go to the Settings tab.

Click “Chats” and select “Chat Transfer”.

If the feature is available for your device, the “Transfer your chats” option will appear. click on it.

A QR code will appear on your old device, which contains your chat history backup.

On your new device, open WhatsApp and go to the Settings tab.

Click on “Chats” and select “Chat Transfer”.

Click on “Scan QR code” and scan the QR code displayed on the old device.

Once the QR code is scanned, your chat history will be transferred locally from your old device to your new device using Wi-Fi Direct.

It is important to note that this feature currently comes distributed to WhatsApp Beta users and may not be immediately available to all users. Also, the feature only supports transfers between devices with the same operating system (Android to Android or iOS to iOS). As mentioned above, WhatsApp ensures that the chat history data is encrypted during the transfer process and is only shared between the two devices involved in the transfer. This provides an extra layer of security and privacy for users who prefer not to use cloud backups or have concerns about storage limitations.

We remind you that among the most recent innovations introduced by WhatsApp beta starting from Android, the possibility of sending high definition videos has arrived as an additional option to the standard definition.