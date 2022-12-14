WhatsApp integration in Spanish companies

More than 80% of companies consider WhatsApp to be essential to connect with their customers. This is revealed in a study prepared by Hubspot.

According to the study, most Spanish companies use messaging applications to communicate with customers. In addition, more than 70% of them opt to use WhatsApp Business. In fact, 40% of users think that it is “essential” to use WhatsApp to connect with customers, while the other 40% say that it is “very important” and “key” for business.





Product promotion

At the business level, the use of WhatsApp is the majority within the marketing department. It is in this department where this type of instant messaging is used to promote products, in 69.23%, and events, with 15.38%.

On the other hand, WhatsApp is also used in the field of sales. 59% of those surveyed state that they use it to generate and close sales, while 25% of them state that they use WhatsApp to follow up on opportunities. For their part, regarding customer service, 69% of companies use WhatsApp to resolve doubts, 14% do so to deal with complaints or claims.





Most used in sales

In this sense, the departments that use Whatsapp the most in companies are sales, with 46% use; customer service, with 38% of use and marketing, with 15%.

The study also refers to the conversions achieved in businesses through this communication tool. Thus, more than 40% of those interviewed manage between 5 and 20 chats a day while almost 30% manage between 20 and 50 conversations daily. Of the 250 interviewees, 20% have half of their conversations with their customers and prospects through WhatsApp.

This reveals one of the main conclusions of the study, which is that for 80% of those surveyed, WhatsApp is an “effective” communication tool with their customers.