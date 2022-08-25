WhatsApp: Integrate profile photos into chats

- Advertisement -

The messaging service, WhatsApp continues without stopping the constant updates in the iOS application during the betas, which means prompt improvements for all users in a public way. On this occasion they have in hand some other interesting feature that they could highlight for the community in the near future.

In this opportunity, They could something similar to what happens with iMessage regarding , adding them within the group in each conversation. This in order to better appreciate the contact with whom you speak, as well as make the conversation more personal.

WhatsApp updates more and more

Again share the information the medium WABetaInfo Regarding the beta version of WhatsApp number 22.18.0.72 for the iOS operating system. In this version, we can see a little of what the next function will be, although for the moment it will continue to be developed, so the application community will have to wait a little longer. Still, the post does provide a little more detail on the feature.

The company is aware that this function has been one of the most requested for quite some time. Integrating profile photos within the groups will make the conversations of all the participants much easier. At the moment, even beta users don’t have it, though they will soon have the all incoming group messages feature.

In addition to introducing functions of this type, WhatsApp also plans to add the feature of creating polls. Just a few months ago, the company implemented some much larger groups, as well as audio calls with more participants and the Community section.

However, the updates do not stop, since WhatsApp still plans to cover and make the most of the year. The company is also currently focused on implementing functions that are related to deleted messages. For this point, it is intended to add the next updates such as giving group administrators the opportunity to delete messages from chat members. In this way, administrators will be able to better control their groups to take advantage and have better organization. Apart from that now the participants will see each deleted message and who of the administrators deleted it.

Along with this, they will also be able to unsend messages, so that they can recover them even if they were deleted by mistake.