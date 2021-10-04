WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook downfall worldwide

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

If you are trying to access Facebook, post a story on Instagram or send a WhatsApp to a family member or friend, you will have verified that none of the three services works normally at this time.

It is the biggest fall of Facebook and WhatsApp in 2021

It is not a problem with your accounts or your mobile device, but a general error that the Facebook company -owner of the three services- is experiencing all over the world.

This fall, which affects practically every country in the world, has lasted for more than four hours. Facebook works to restore the service as soon as possible, but from 17 hours in Spain it is not provided normally.

The drop was recorded by the website Downdetector.org, which monitors the optimal functioning of social networks and services on the Internet. A little later, Andy Stone, Facebook’s communication director, posted a tweet on his official Twitter account that read: “We are aware that some people have problems accessing our applications and products. We are working to get everything back to normal as soon as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience ”.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. – Andy Stone (@andymstone) October 4, 2021

He is not the only one you have used the social network Twitter to follow your activity on the Internet. Thousands of people took to Twitter this afternoon to check if the aforementioned social networks were also causing problems for other users. For this reason, Twitter today registered a considerable increase in use, which continues while the service of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram is expected to be restored in the last hours.

At the moment, the company has not indicated a possible time for the restoration of the service. At the moment it can only be said that the fall is already the longest among those recorded in all of 2021.

.