Whatsapp in virtual reality

WhatsApp seems determined to enter the technological vanguard, flirting with the fascinating world of metaverse. According to the latest beta version of the app, the developers are working on the integration with the VR headsets. goal questowned by the company formerly known as Facebook.

Towards a new user experience

He metaverse, one of the most popular concepts of the year 2022, still represents a mystery to many. Users are wondering how their everyday applications could be transformed in this new environment. WhatsApp took a first step in this direction last year by starting to test avatars on its platform.

The beta version 2.23.13.6 of WhatsApp, as discovered WABetaInfo, reveals hints that users will be able to link their accounts to the Meta Quest VR headset in future updates. Although still in development, a glimpse of what this linking process might look like has been provided.

Beyond current limits

This development seems to respond to the desire of many metaverse enthusiasts, who have tried to install WhatsApp on their virtual reality devices without official support. The upcoming feature promises to seamlessly link an existing WhatsApp account to a Meta Quest device, which could greatly improve the user experience.

It is not the first time that WhatsApp experiments with linked devices. A recent beta hinted at work in progress to use iPads as linked devices, further expanding the reach of the platform.

A leading role in Meta’s vision

This initiative of WhatsApp could be a milestone in his career, underscoring his key role in the metaverse vision of Goal. Users could expect a more immersive and integrated experience in the near future.

The commitment to integration with virtual reality is indicative of WhatsApp’s commitment to the future of online communication and interaction. By making the leap into the metaverse, the app is recognizing the potential of this new technological frontier and positioning itself as a pioneer in exploring these possibilities.

This leap from WhatsApp to the metaverse can be seen as a reflection of a broader trend in the technology industry: a transition towards more immersive and personalized experiences, and a digital world increasingly integrated with our daily reality, although while the glasses they continue to have the price they have, we will not be moving in the right direction.