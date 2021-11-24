WhatsApp, in the beta there are still news for voice messages

Together with the coveted multi-device support, which arrived in beta this summer, the most relevant news of the year on Whatsapp have concerned the vowels, with the ability to speed up playback launched in May on the stable version. And on this front there is still great excitement, with various features under development such as transcription of vowels and the possibility of pausing the recording.

Digging into the WhatsApp beta code for iOS, as reported by WaBetaInfo, in fact, one can be found new function and again “sleeping”, which finishes and completes the previous picture. While everyone can already increase the voice reproduction up to 2x, in fact, the same is not possible for “audio messages”. The difference between the two contents is subtle: the audio messages are in fact nothing more than forwarded voice.