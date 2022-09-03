WhatsApp, in development a dedicated area in the app to report bugs

- Advertisement -

updates in beta on Android to version 2.22.19.12 and carries one with him novelty still hidden, therefore not even available for those enrolled in the test program. As often happens (see language change, for example) it is WABetaInfo to anticipate the details after having identified it in the code.

This is a really useful tool, namely the possibility to bugs even more easily and quickly within the app. Not that until now this was not possible, on the contrary: if something does not work properly – in sending messages, in attaching a file or during backup, just to give some examples – it is sufficient to contact support (Settings> Help> Contact Us) and (de) write the problem in the space available. The service will then respond in a WhatsApp chat to give feedback.

This space, however, is less limited: it includes, yes, the communication of bugs, but not only. The intention now is to create an area specifically to the bug report, as you can see in the image above. In practice, to the voice Help comprising Service center, Contact us, Terms and Privacy Policy And Licenses a named one will be added Bug report where users can write the problem, possibly attaching up to three screens that best describe the problem. The invitation from WhatsApp is obviously to “do not include any sensitive information“as personal data or pictures of themselves or their contacts.

Bug Report is still under and the feature will be released in an upcoming app update. The novelty was found inside the app code for Android, everything leads us to think that we will soon find it also on the iOS counterpart.