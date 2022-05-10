WhatsApp, in addition to the reactions arrive the 2 GB files and groups of 512 people

In the past few hours, not only has WhatsApp formalized what Mark Zuckerberg had anticipated with a short message on Facebook, namely that the distribution of reactions in the stable channel has begun, but has also revealed that a couple of more are coming with the update. noteworthy news – which we could define as an expansion of certain limits:

it will be possible share files up to 2GB ;

; in the groups will be able to participate up to 512 people.

The breakthrough is notable especially with regard to files, since the previous limit stopped at just 100 MB; while as regards the groups we see “only” a doubling. On the one hand, the Meta platform finally aligns itself with Telegram, which has allowed 2 GB files to be shared for a couple of years now, on the other hand it remains light years behind, since Telegram groups support up to 200,000 users (while the channels are even unlimited).

Unfortunately, the official announcement post of WhatsApp (you can find it by following the SOURCE link at the bottom of the article) does not go into much detail about the methods and timing of distribution of the update. It seems that in Italy the new version of the app has not yet arrived, neither on the Play Store nor on the App Store, and even abroad for the moment the feedback is few. We don’t even have any information about WhatsApp Web or the client app for Windows and Mac. We will update as soon as there is feedback. As for the future, it is worth noting that the platform has already promised an expansion – both quantitative and functional – of reactions.