WhatsApp improves your privacy with these new options

WhatsApp has been working on the implementation of new privacy options and, after months of testing the development versions of its mobile applications, these are now available to everyone.

Thus, WhatsApp users will be able, from now on, limit who can see data like your profile picture, info, and “last seen” status. All these options are found in the privacy section of the application settings for Android and iOS.

This increases the granularity of WhatsApp options for contacts and users of the service in general, not for WhatsApp itself, owned by a company like Meta (Facebook), which is unreliable when it comes to the data of its users. users are concerned.

🔒 To further protect your privacy online, we’re rolling out new options to your privacy control settings 🔒 Now you can select who from your contact list can see your Profile Photo, About, and Last Seen status. For more information follow this link: https://t.co/UGMCx2n70h — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) June 15, 2022

Be that as it may, WhatsApp is number one in its category, at least in terms of number of users and in this part of the world, read the West, and as they anticipate «now you can select who from your contact list can see your profile picture, the info and the “last seen” status. For more information follow this link.

The report points to the corresponding WhatsApp help page, but you can save it because it’s much simpler than that: from now on you can choose whether the “time of last time”, the “profile photo” or the “info” section they can be seen by everyone, by your contacts, by your contacts except specific contacts, or by no one.

They have lacked an option of the type “allow anyone to see this information, except…”, since there are surely people who will have many contacts, but will prefer to share certain data with only some of them, but this is how the framework of possibilities remains for now. And with what it has cost them…

Of course, there will always be some trick to bypass this or that limitation, but that’s another story.