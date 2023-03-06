WhatsApp improves your calls to ensure that no one unknown bothers you

- Advertisement -

It seems that the WhatsApp application is realizing one of the problems that it has in its , and that it does not affect other similar applications. Well, as has been seen in the latest test version for iOS, it is close to solving (only in part) what is happening and it is not exactly something minor. Currently, anyone who sees or has your number can call you using the WhatsApp application. Yes, as you read it. There is no condition that prevents those who use the well-known messaging application from doing this… And, the most worrying thing is that you cannot avoid it, since there is no configuration for it. But luckily, the company owned by Meta has realized its mistake and is starting to take action on the matter. Avoid annoying calls from strangers… but only in part As indicated in the source of the information, an option will be included in the application Settings that, if activated, allows calls made from unknown numbers (which are those that are not included in the contact list). A good initial step, but obviously has to evolve because it is not exactly perfect. We say this because it only prevents the sound that has been chosen for WhatsApp calls from being emitted, so you will see the corresponding notice on the screen and, of course, the notification will also be activated. Therefore, what is achieved is that it does not sound and, consequently, the inconvenience is as little as possible. A good initial step that should be improved to avoid problems of unwanted calls -including those that are from advertising or from people you don’t even want to hear their voice from. At the moment this new option is in the testing phase, but taking into account that it is something that does not seem to involve major changes in the application, it is quite possible that in a short time the silence of unknown calls will be activated for everyone. One more change… This has to do with the content sharing menu. From WhatsApp they have decided that little by little the iOS version will be more similar to that of Android. In this way, its appearance has been modified to make it more gridded with the corresponding options that appear on the screen. A good decision, since, everything that is to increase the uniformity, is good. >