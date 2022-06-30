WhatsApp improves reactions to messages with a long-awaited novelty

- Advertisement -

There is no doubt that one of the great innovations that have come to the WhatsApp messaging application this year is the possibility of using reactions. These allow you to select some emojis to be able to answer quickly and without writing anything. Its use has spread rapidly, since its usefulness is beyond doubt. Well, there is good news in this regard. One of the things that WhatsApp users did not like very much when it comes to reactions is that the number of emojis that can be used is quite limited (👍, ❤️, 😂, 😮, 😢 and 🙏). Luckily, the intentions of the application to offer a greater amount were known, and this is what has begun to happen in the trial version of the application. Without a doubt, this is excellent news to cut ground to other developments. New emojis for WhatsApp reactions As pointed out in the source of the information, users who use the app in which the news is put first that WhatsApp will arrive -and in this way verify that everything works as it should- They are already beginning to enjoy the new number of emojis to respond quickly. And what are the new ones that have been added? Well, the limitations have ended, since all those that are available in the default application can be used with the reactions. All a success. You may be wondering if there are differences between the operating systems on which WhatsApp for mobile devices is available. And the answer, at least on this occasion, is very simple again: both in iOS and Android the new options arrive at the same time. This is how it should always be, really. How the emojis are chosen now Once you click on the message to choose the reactions, you will now see that apart from the basic ones that already existed, a button with the “+” symbol is added. When using it, all that are available appear at the bottom of the screen (and those that arrive in the future will be added). In this way, you can search for the one that best suits what you want to answer and select it as usual. In this way, the customization options are increased, which is always very positive. A nice addition is that, if WhatsApp’s way of working is followed, it is possible that in just a month the option to choose more emojis for reactions will be available in the stable version of the messaging app. By the way, this improvement makes it surpass Telegram, which is not exactly very common because the development of Meta is usually in tow. But, as they say, to Caesar what is Caesar’s. >