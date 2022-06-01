whatsapp improves reactions in its beta with two new features

The latest WhatsApp beta update has given a lot of itself. WaBetaInfo told us that it hid inside it clues to something we didn’t expect: message editing. Something more tangible, since it can already be tested, is that WhatsApp allows you react with different skin tones.

WhatsApp officially announced the reactions on May 5, with five reactions of 👍, ❤️, 😂, 😮, 😢, and 🙏 in their standard shade of yellow. The latest beta uses the last skin tone you used for that emoji, adding to the past novelty of a better visibility on which photo you have reacted to in an album.

React with your favorite shade

In WhatsApp you can choose the skin tone in the emojis that support it with a long touch, and the application remembers which is the preferred skin tone in each emoji. But when sending a reaction, the default tone was always used.

This changes starting with WhatsApp Beta 2.22.13.4, which is now available on Google Play. With the new version, the two emojis you can react with that support skin tones (👍 and 🙏) they will take on the last skin tone you used them onin the WhatsApp emoji selector (that is, it does not work if you send it from Gboard).

WhatsApp remembers the tone with which you use each emoji, although it does not allow you to choose for now a default skin tone that it applies to all emojis, as it is possible in other applications. In this way, you can have a skin tone in 👍 and another in 🙏, and react with them to messages.

Reactions to photos in an album

Another novelty related to reactions and that is also present in the beta of WhatsApp for Android allows us to better see what photos of a WhatsApp album have reactions. It was already possible to see the reactions by opening the album and browsing the photos one by one, but now you can see the summary of reactions from the album itself.

So tapping the reaction button below an album brings up a list with the reactions and to which photo they correspond. Formerly -and still, in the stable version of WhatsApp- in this list the reactions were simply indicated and not to which photo they corresponded.

Both novelties are now available in the beta of WhatsApp for Android, and it is foreseeable that they will end up reaching everyone, through the stable version, soon. Another novelty of the reactions that is still pending is being able to use any emoji. For that, we will have to wait.

Via | WaBetaInfo