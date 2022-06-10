WhatsApp improves its version for Android with two new features, what are they?

If you have a phone with Android operating system and you regularly use WhatsApp, there is good news for you. These have to do with two novelties that the company has just launched for those who meet the aforementioned requirement. And, the truth is that both are most useful. We tell you what it is. What comes to the version of the messaging application that is installed on terminals with the Google operating system improves two sections that are quite important. We are talking about a relevant advance in what has to do with the groups that are created in WhatsApp and, in addition, also in the search for content that has been sent or received. So that’s good news for sure. The two novelties that come to WhatsApp In what has to do with content searches, the advance is located in the filtering options that now exist in the application. Specifically, it is possible to establish a condition that did not exist before: perform the search among the messages that have not been read. This is a good possibility, since it considerably reduces the possibilities that the app has to search through to find what it needs. It is true that this is not something that is different from other similar developments, but it is still an advance. Of course, this announces something that has been demanded of WhatsApp for a long time: increase the filtering possibilities to be much more precise in what is obtained when trying to locate something. The other great novelty that is shown in the information source has to do with the groups. These now in the Android version of the messaging service allow a greater number of members, since it goes to 512. Therefore, the utility is much greater and, surely, more than one both in the personal sphere and in the workplace appreciates this option. An excellent idea. Availability of these novelties Well, as usual in the way of proceeding of the firm owned by Meta, right now those users who have the trial version of WhatsApp are the ones who are receiving both changes to check if everything works properly. Once this is clear, which will take one or two weeks at the most if the company’s way of working is maintained, the two improvements will be included in the final version of the final application for the Android operating system. >