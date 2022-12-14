WhatsApp improves for all your video calls: 32 users, links and more

If you are one of the many who use WhatsApp calls, which have become almost a standard since the pandemic hit (especially those that use video), you should know that the company has just announced that it is adding new features for this functionality. which is already an intrinsic part of the app. In a statement that has been published on the WhatsApp blog itself, the new functions that come to calls have been listed. Many of them were already known, because they were being tested in the test version of the application. But, from now on, the novelties will be those that all users who use the development will be able to use -since they have been universalized within the service that was born as online messaging-. The news that comes to WhatsApp for everyone Among the new options that everyone can enjoy worldwide is the possibility of having up to 32 people at the same time in a video call. That is, the number is increased significantly. This allows much more enjoyment and that everyone can finally be connected at the celebrations. By the way, another of the best has to do with the possibility of sending messages to the participants and, also, the one who created the call, will be able to silence those who do not stop bothering. On the other hand, the links to access a call that is scheduled or in progress are also made available to all users. In this way, you can be sure that all those you have to attend have this element that, by pressing it, takes you directly to the place where everyone is in WhatsApp. By the way, now every time someone arrives, a small lower banner appears informing them of this and, therefore, no more surprises. Some more things that come to the app These have to do with the user interface and, the truth is that they are positive. An example is the colorful waves that now exist for those who have the camera inaccessible so that you know when you say something. In addition, it has also been announced that for iOS the Image by Image option will be introduced that reduces the call screen so that you can do other things while staying active. Therefore, the best ones that WhatsApp offers are important and, best of all, we are talking about advances that everyone will enjoy (it is necessary that you use the latest version of the application to have access to the news). >