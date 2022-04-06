WhatsApp imposes strong restrictions on message forwarding

WhatsApp has been fighting hoaxes for some time by limiting the number of already forwarded messages that users can forward to other groups

At that time, WhatsApp restrictions only applied in Brazil, but now are spreading all over the world.

As of beta 2.22.7.2 of WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp users from all over the world will not be able to forward already forwarded messages to more than one group chat on Android.

By limiting the number of times messages can be forwarded, WhatsApp is reducing the number of its users who receive potential fake news.

If you are the sender of a message, you are not limited in the number of times you can forward your message. But if you receive a message that has already been forwarded, it cannot be forwarded again to more than one group chat.



