WhatsApp implements an important change in the storage of multimedia files

By: Brian Adam

Date:

While there is no doubt that WhatsApp is still the most used messaging application in the world, despite the large number of new features that it continues to add and announce, we can still continue to find some somewhat annoying quirks regarding the user experience.

In some cases, newly introduced features have caused problems that didn’t even exist before. For example, one of the latest additions, the function of temporary or self-destructing messages of WhatsApp introduced just a few months ago. And it seems that this function was not really making these files disappear, but only erased the images sent and received during that session, so in many cases these images were still automatically saved in the media galleries of the phones (don’t worry, only on the device of the person who sent these files).

WhatsApp storage self-destructing messages

Instead, users switched to using disappearing messages, assuming that files sent during such a session would not be automatically saved. As reported by WABetaInfo, in an upcoming update already underway, WhatsApp intends to finally address this problem. stop automatically saving sent and received media files as long as they are received through a temporary message session.

However, although the multimedia files sent during these types of temporary chat sessions do not usually have a greater usefulness over time, there might still be the possibility that some users want to keep some of them. That is why WhatsApp has announced that, despite the new addition, it will continue to offer users the ability to manually download and keep the image while it is still in the chat.

According to WABetaInfo, these new changes will roll out to members in Beta as well as public builds. during this same weekend.

