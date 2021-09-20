WhatsApp: how to recover a deleted number

How is it possible to retrieve a contact from WhatsApp removed? Through it we share messages of all kinds, it is even capable of sending photos, videos, GIFs, animated stickers and even documents in Word or PDF. But there are some details that are hidden and that you should know right now.

It turns out that in WhatsApp You can only speak to one person if you have their registered cell phone number. For this you have the option of being able to register it on your mobile device, on the SIM card or simply on the Google cloud.

In case you have fought with someone and you have decided to make the radical decision to eliminate their cell phone number, now there is a simple trick to be able to recover it again and thus return to talk with that person and reach an agreement about what they fought.

It is not necessary to have to download any third party program. Just make sure you have WhatsApp installed on your terminal as well as your computer on. So get to work.

HOW TO RECOVER A DELETED NUMBER IN WHATSAPP

Remember that this trick works on your Android device. So in the iPhone the method is very different. This is how you can recover deleted numbers from WhatsApp :

In case you save your contacts in the Android cloud, you will have to carry out these steps.

Go to Gmail.

You can enter through the page or simply from the browser of your cell phone.

Once inside, click on the points that are next to your profile photo.

Then select where it says Contact.

Inside there you must go to the reset tab.

Choose when was the date you deleted that contact from WhatsApp.

At that moment, Gmail will make a backup and give you the number that you deleted from WhatsApp for some reason.

Now just go to WhatsApp and chat with that person.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]