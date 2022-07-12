HomeTech NewsHow to?WhatsApp: how to put songs in your status

WhatsApp: how to put songs in your status

By Brian Adam
With the passing of the months and the updates, WhatsApp has been and is the star messaging application. Millions of people around the world use it every day to talk with family, friends or even for work. One of the star functions that was added some time ago is seen in its statuses, which work in a very similar way to Instagram stories. These do not allow to play music, but we are going to teach you a couple of tricks that you can use for it.

As we told you, WhatsApp does not allow you to add music to your states by default, something that differentiates these from Instagram stories, where we do have the option to put the music we want. However, we are going to explain how to do it easily, since for this you will only need to have a music streaming app like Spotify.

How to improve control of your PC with Windows Group Policies
Put music to your WhatsApp states with this trick

The way to do it is really simple, although it is true that it is somewhat rudimentary. What we are going to need to do is have a song playing through a music streaming application, and with it we can record any video we want. What this will do is that we have a video with the music sounding as if we had incorporated it in a more “direct” way, just as it is done on Instagram.

To do this, the first thing we are going to do is go to the music streaming application. It is important that we choose one that allows us to play music with the mobile in the background, that is, using other applications. YouTube, for example, does not allow this option, since the moment we leave the application the music stops playing. However, others like Spotify do allow it, so this would be an ideal option.

Once we have the music playing, we will only have to open the WhatsApp application and touch at the top of the screen where it indicates states. In this tab it will be where we will have to create the musical state, but, for it, also it is essential that what we take is a video, not a photo. We can record whatever we want, but it is important to synchronize the beginning of the recording with the part of the song that we want to play in the state. To record a state we will only have to click on one of the two buttons that are marked in the following photo and then leave the button in the center of the screen pressed.

When we have stopped the recording, we will have our video ready with a song to upload to the state. It is quite likely that you will need some practice to be able to synchronize the video with the part of the song, but nothing that trying this system a few times can remedy.

Alternative: use a third-party app

This way that we have explained to you just above is the only one that currently exists to put music in a state without having to install anything for it. However, if this seems a bit tedious, you can always install any third party app to create or edit your video with music.

These apps are usually free, although most of them require us to checkout if we want the video to not have the application’s watermark. We have a good option to do this with YouCuta free app with which we can create videos from photos or small clips and add music to them from the application itself.

So you can see the reactions that come to the messages you post on WhatsApp

YouCut - Video Editor
YouCut - Video Editor
Discharge QR code

YouCut – Video Editor

