WhatsApp: how to password your chats so that nobody reads your conversations

WhatsApp is one of the instant messaging applications most requested by users worldwide to hold conversations in real time regardless of distance. As well as providing various options to send documents, text, photos, videos, among others, it is also full of tricks that improve the experience. One of them allows you to password protect your chats so that if someone grabs your smartphone they cannot read what you sent or received from your contacts, how do you access this function? Here we tell you all the details.

MORE INFORMATION | So you can lock your WhatsApp account with fingerprint without installing applications

Although there are those who use the app several times a day to exchange messages, very few take into account the alternatives that exist to maintain privacy. If you are one of those who keep confidential or sensitive information on your mobile, this advice will be useful.

How to set a password to WhatsApp chats

On WhatsApp they can be prevented from accessing chats with a PIN code, fingerprint or facial recognition lock. This in-app trick isn’t new, but very few take advantage of it. Here we will explain the steps to enable it.

The first thing is to check that you have the most recent version of WhatsApp both on Android and iOS. If not, it must be updated.

both on Android and iOS. If not, it must be updated. Open the app and enter the settings menu (in Android it is in the three points in the upper corner and in iOS in the gear symbol)

Find the option ‘Account’ and then go to ‘Privacy’.

Go to ‘Screen lock’ and press ‘Activate’.

Depending on your operating system, the app will give you various options to authenticate access.

When activating this option you have to bear in mind that you must use the unlock in WhatsApp every time you want to enter the application. Even if it is blocked, you can still answer calls and respond to messages from notifications.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also make the same request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill in the form using this link. There you simply have to put your phone number, in addition to the code of your region, and then write your message after identifying yourself.