WhatsApp: how to open your conversations on a second cell phone

Can you open your chats on a different cell phone? If you are one of the people who like to use WhatsApp To be able to communicate with everyone for free, then you must know this great news. Through the messaging app you can not only send photos, videos, GIFs, animated stickers and other multimedia content, but now the application will allow you to have all your conversations on a second device.

Currently WhatsApp only allows you to log into your account with other terminals through WhatsApp Web and scanning the QR code. That way you can see, even if your main phone is off, your conversations on a larger screen such as a computer, laptop or PC.

But, as reported WABeta Info , the application belonging to Facebook is preparing a new way to integrate this tool that has become popular all over the world and that causes great enthusiasm in those who wish to have a copy of all their conversations.

The source notes that WhatsApp will develop the function called multi-device 2.0, the same that will allow you to open your chats on another cell phone and any other device just by logging in your phone number. As will be? Here we tell you.

HOW TO OPEN YOUR WHATSAPP CONVERSATIONS ON ANOTHER CELL PHONE

The page WABeta Info points out that the process to open your conversations on another cell phone will be very similar to the one you use to scan the QR code of W hatsApp Web . Explain in detail that it will be done in this way:

Enter WhatsApp Settings or Configuration on your cell phone.

Then go to Multi-Devices.

In that section you can link your conversations with 4 devices and a cell phone.

At that time you must scan the QR code of the other cell phone where you want to see your chats.

In this way you can open your WhatsApp account on two different cell phones. (Photo: WABeta Info)

Once you have done it, WhatsApp will download all the messages from the server.

In the same way, it points out that for this process it will not be required that you have your main phone connected to the Internet.

When your second mobile device is paired for the first time, WhatsApp will sync the chat history – this process is obviously end-to-end encrypted.

It is not yet clear if WhatsApp will reserve this feature for tablets only (WhatsApp for iPad and Android tablets) or if mobile phones are included, but there is no evidence that they exclude mobile phones.