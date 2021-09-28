WhatsApp: how to know who is “online” with this trick

WhatsApp continues to bring news and is one of the applications that attracts the attention of millions of users in the world not only for its easy use, but with just one button you can make long distance calls and video calls totally free, something that 10 years ago did not it could be done like now. Did you know? But there are more things you should take note of.

In the app belonging to Facebook we also have a variety of alternatives to protect our privacy. For example, in recent months WhatsApp has added the tool that allows your contacts to only see once the photos and videos that you send through the application, although they can take screenshots, for now.

But now a trick has been discovered that is causing a sensation in several: it is the possibility of being able to know how many of your friends are connected in the application without having them speak to you. What should I do?

Nice weather WhatsApp implemented a green circle in which you were informed which contact of yours was “online”. Although this tool was completely eliminated, now there are apps that allow you to know it even without having to take out your mobile. Of course, it only works on Android terminals, so you must take it into consideration.

HOW TO KNOW WHICH CONTACTS ARE “ONLINE” IN WHATSAPP

In the Google Play store there are countless applications that allow you to track whether a user has connected to WhatsApp or is “online”. But there are few that offer you the exact result. Know which one to use right now:

The first thing will be to enter the Google Play app.

There look for the application called WaControl .

. In case you do not locate it, we offer it to you so that there is no confusion.

When you open it, you must enter the number of that person you want to know how often they connect to WhatsApp.

The number must be in world format, that is, with the country code.

Also add your name or nickname.

Now you will start analyzing.

When this ends, and as the hours go by, WaControl will inform you the exact moment when a person connects through an alert.

You can even consult the application to know in detail how long that contact remained connected to WhatsApp.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]