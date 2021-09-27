WhatsApp: how to delete repeated images stored on the smartphone

WhatsApp is an instant messaging application that currently has more than 4 billion users around the world, who daily send a large number of photos to their contacts, however, when these files are shared again on other platforms such as Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Signal, etc., the image is stored for the second time on the smartphone and thus occupies an important part of your storage without you noticing.

One of the problems that causes the greatest concern in a person who uses a smartphone is that its storage, whether internal or external, is about to reach its limit. Although today’s mobiles have hundreds of gigabytes of space, many people do not have the financial capacity to buy such advanced devices; The mid-range ones, for example, have up to 64 GB of internal space, something very little due to how heavy the applications become every time technology advances.

Fortunately, there is an application capable of detecting identical images that you have sent through WhatsApp or any other social network, for you to consider whether you should delete them from your mobile. It is important to clarify that this app works both for mobiles with Apple’s Android and iOS operating systems, so take a pencil and paper and follow the instructions that we will teach you below.

HOW TO REMOVE IDENTICAL IMAGES IN WHATSAPP

First, enter the Google Play Store or App Store and download the ‘Remo Duplicate Photos Remover’ application.

Then, open the application and grant it the permissions so that it can access your image gallery, don’t worry, everything is safe.

Then, a single option will appear with the name of ‘Scan’, press it.

Wait for ‘Remo’ to finish processing the images.

Scan and wait for it to finish processing (Photo: Mag)

Then, the platform will show the photos that are identical in groups.

Select by tapping once on the small square to the left of the word ‘Group’.

Finally, with the eye icon, located in the upper left corner, you can discard the image; on the other hand, on the right, there is the trash can icon that allows you to delete it.

Choose to discard or delete (Photo: Mag)

