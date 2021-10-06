WhatsApp: how to deactivate the “seen” in your conversations

Do you know how to deactivate the “seen” of your chats? WhatsApp It is one of the platforms where many people like to chat and even share important news, as well as send photos, videos, GIFs, animated stickers and other multimedia content. But there are details that several users are unaware of and that you should try right now.

If you do not want your friend to know if you read their messages from WhatsApp , there are several methods so that this is not perceived. The best of all is that the trick that we will show you will not depend on another app on your device, on the contrary, everything is on the same platform now belonging to Facebook.

While there are several third-party applications that allow you to cover the famous “Seen” or “double blue check” In the app, many of these tend to enter and view your conversations without being asked, as well as view your photos, videos, and even personal information.

That is why we will provide you with the legal method to eliminate the annoying “seen” of WhatsApp , but remember that this will cause you to sacrifice certain details of your conversations. Which are? Here we tell you.

HOW TO DISABLE THE WHATSAPP “VIEW”

To start with, you will need to have WhatsApp Fully updated on your Android terminal through Google Play or iOS using the Apple Store. Then you must do the following:

The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp.

Then head to Settings.

There you must enter Account and then Privacy.

At that moment go to the tab that says “Read receipts”.

In this way you will be able to deactivate the “seen” of your WhatsApp conversations. (Photo: MAG)