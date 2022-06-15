WhatsApp history, transfer it from Android to iPhone

On many occasions the data transfer process tends to be more complicated than usual. Although some companies have already adapted their devices to make this migration from one platform to another much more efficient. Therefore, WhatsApp continues to work on making history transfer much easier from Android to iPhone. Below is an explanation of the requirements.

Transfer WhatsApp history

The first thing you need to start the migration to your iPhone will be to update to at least iOS 15.5. In this way, contacts, messages, photos and much more can be easily transferred. All this has turned WhatsApp into a huge company that has both Android and iOS on the lookout for features.

Despite the great utility of the messaging service, many times they have been limited by the change of platform towards the iPhone. Even if the same operating systems are involved, sometimes the transfer becomes very complicated or impossible.

However, the user can make use of the backup within the cloud servers with their email, and then insert it into another device. Though, This is not the solution for migrating chat history from Android to iPhone. So an added function is needed that allows copying from one side to another.

WhatsApp will finally allow, starting today, a correct transfer to the iOS operating system. It should be remembered that the iPhone device must have at least the 15.5 iOS update, in addition to using the latest WhatsApp beta.

This function allows the great ease of being added to Move to iOS. Thus, you can run the tool from the initial settings of your iPhone devicealong with other transfer actions like photos or contacts from Android device to your iPhone.

The entire migration process works as long as your Android has the WhatsApp application activated. Following that, the iOS tool will give you the ability to migrate your downloaded message history directly from the app to your iPhone. Afterwards, you will only have to verify additional data on your Apple device so that all the content of your copy of messages is complete.

This feature can also be used if you want to move from iOS to Android, although it is not available to all users.