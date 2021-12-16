WhatsApp, here’s how the camera will change

Important changes such as multi-device mode are expected: but in the meantime Whatsapp it changes constantly, under the track, especially if you observe the differences between one version of the beta and the other, perhaps not limiting itself to the surface and digging into the code. The latest release of the beta for Android, the 2.22.1.2, as reported by WABetaInfo contains the first visible traces of one redesigned camera.
As is known, in fact, WhatsApp has its own extremely simple photographic app that is activated by touching the dedicated icon in plain sight in the bar for entering text, next to the icon that instead allows you to share multimedia content. file (and more, such as your position) starting from the gallery: in this way users, if they want to quickly immortalize something and then share it in chat, are not forced to waste time in multitasking but can do everything in the environment where they already they find.
Here: it is precisely the design of this camera that the development team is going to retouch, as visible in the screen you find below.
The goal of this change seems to be reaching a further simplification of the global interface, which at present is a bit confusing and clogged since above the shutter button it presents an invasive roundup that contains various previews of our Gallery. As mentioned, at the moment the novelty is under development, and therefore we do not know when we will see it arrive on the stable channel, and if until then there will also be further interventions in addition to the tweaks seen today.