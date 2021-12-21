WhatsApp has one obsession: remind us that the app has end-to-end encryption

From the first experiments to today, a lot of water has passed under the bridge: now the end-to-end encryption on WhatsApp it is a foregone conclusion, a feature that allows us to chat with our contacts (and to call them) in an extremely safe way, without the platform, the Meta owner or any other person having access to the contents. Perhaps, however, remembering it is never enough, and the novelty we are talking about today concerns precisely this aspect.

The reference goes to a detail that is not yet visible, not even in beta: it is under development on both Android and iOS, and if everything goes as planned, the users enrolled in the program will first pass to the test phase, then the release on the stable version of the app for both operating systems. Soon, therefore, WhatsApp will remind us in different sections of the app that the platform is protected by end-to-end encryption.