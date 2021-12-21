WhatsApp has one obsession: remind us that the app has end-to-end encryption

From the first experiments to today, a lot of water has passed under the bridge: now the end-to-end encryption on WhatsApp it is a foregone conclusion, a feature that allows us to chat with our contacts (and to call them) in an extremely safe way, without the platform, the Meta owner or any other person having access to the contents. Perhaps, however, remembering it is never enough, and the novelty we are talking about today concerns precisely this aspect.
The reference goes to a detail that is not yet visible, not even in beta: it is under development on both Android and iOS, and if everything goes as planned, the users enrolled in the program will first pass to the test phase, then the release on the stable version of the app for both operating systems. Soon, therefore, WhatsApp will remind us in different sections of the app that the platform is protected by end-to-end encryption.
The wording already appears when we start a new chat with a contact, and will be applied in the future even to our state (and its updates) and at calls. In short, the will is to constantly remind us that everything we do on the app is protected and safe – backups included. The screenshots shown below and shared on the network by WABetaInfo show how the news on iOS will be presented graphically:
The same reminder it will also be present on the app version for Android operating system. Remember again that this is a function under development, and therefore it cannot be viewed on the beta version of WhatsApp either. To find out all the news on the platform, please click on THIS link and consult our most recent articles.