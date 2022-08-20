WhatsApp has a new option so you don’t lose the states of your friends

It will be easier to see the status updates of your contacts. And you no longer need to leave the chat list to see which contacts have updated their status so you don’t miss any details.

So if you’re one of those who misses updates because you don’t take a look at the “ ” tab, it will help you to have the new dynamics proposed by the app.

WhatsApp allows you to see status updates with this new dynamic

A few months ago, we told you that WhatsApp was developing a new dynamic for status updates. The idea is to make it easier for users to see updates from their contacts, without having to switch back and forth between the chat list and the Status tab.

A dynamic that can already be seen in WhatsApp beta for Android. So if you are part of the program, and you have updated to the latest version, you will see that the contact image displayed in the chat list shows a colored circle.

When that happens, WhatsApp is notifying you that this contact has a status update that you have not seen. And just by clicking on the profile image it will automatically take you to the status update.

And if you don’t like this dynamic you can disable it. WhatsApp allows you to remove the notification of status updates in the chat list, so you can configure this according to your preferences.

One detail to keep in mind is that it only changes this way of viewing updates, but it does not affect the rest of the status functions. At the moment, this new option is starting to appear in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android, so it may take a few months until it is implemented in the stable version of the app.