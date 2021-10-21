WhatsApp has a new feature for group chats

WhatsApp is adding a new feature for group chats that will make it easier for you to join calls already started.

And for that, you are implementing a function that we have already seen in group calls.

WhatsApp makes it easy to enter a call in progress from a group chat

A few months ago, WhatsApp added a feature that allows users to join a group call, even when it has already started.

So if your family group already started the call in WhatsApp, you can join at any time without problems with a simple option. And now that same dynamic is being implemented from group chats.

As you can see in the image above, WhatsApp allows you to join an already started call from the same group chat interface. By simply selecting that option, you will be able to join the rest of the group members who are already on the call.

So you will no longer have to complicate looking for how to join, but from the same group chat you will be able to see the comments of the people who have joined, the option to enter the call and the list of everyone present.

We are facilitating spontaneous connection with your groups. Join ongoing calls with your groups at any time, effortlessly and directly from the chat view with one click.

Other details that you will notice with this update is that WhatsApp now shows the name of the group in the call notification, so you will not see the list of attendees in the alert. And if you want to see which groups have a call in progress at a glance, just scroll through the list of group chats. So simply by opening the app, you will see the available calls in the groups.

This is one of the many changes that WhatsApp has implemented in its app in recent months to improve its most popular functions.