WhatsApp has a new (beta) app for macOS made with Catalyst

After months of rumors and indiscretions, Whatsapp has finally released the first version of his new native application for macOS. At present, the messaging service is already present on the Mac App Store with an app dedicated to Apple’s desktop operating system, however it is an application created with Electron, so it is nothing more than a modified version of the traditional WhatsApp Web , while the one we are talking about today is in effect a native Catalyst-based app.
The differences between the two versions do not only concern the appearance and functionality therefore, but also the code behind the apps themselves. The new Catalyst application, in fact, is based on the iOS version and therefore it runs natively on all newer Macsgoing to offer a more controlled consumption as regards the resources available to the operating system.
At the moment the app is still in beta (and certainly not an advanced beta), so it does not have complete parity of functions with the traditional desktop client. Among the most evident absences we point out the inability to send voice messages, not being able to update one’s status, no possibility of sharing the position and the lack of group calls, so it is good to keep these aspects in mind before testing it.
Yes, because we are not talking about the classic sighting of WABetaInfo (which is however the source of this news), but of the official release by WhatsApp of the first version via the TestFlight application for macOS, downloadable directly from the App Store. Once installed, you can see this link and select WhatsApp for macOS to access the beta program (slots are limited).
As can be seen from the image shared by Filipe Espósito by 9to5Mac, the layout of the new version of WhatsApp for macOS is very different from that of the current app, since it adopts the design lines typical of the Apple operating system. We therefore find a sidebar (retractable) that allows you to quickly access the different sessions, such as chats, calls, archived chats, important ones and application settings.
The latter include the ability to change chat backgrounds, export conversations, decide the sending quality of multimedia files and whether or not to automatically save them in the Download folder of your Mac. At first glance it seems that the application is enough stable, but we recommend that you also keep the other desktop client active if you use the messaging service for important communications.
In any case, the release of this first beta lets us understand that the publication of the full version is not that far away and that even the much talked about iPad version could be very close. On the other hand, the latter should also be based on Catalyst and it is highly probable that it is exactly the same application.