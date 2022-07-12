WhatsApp has a new (beta) app for macOS made with Catalyst

After months of rumors and indiscretions, Whatsapp has finally released the first version of his new native application for macOS. At present, the messaging service is already present on the Mac App Store with an app dedicated to Apple’s desktop operating system, however it is an application created with Electron, so it is nothing more than a modified version of the traditional WhatsApp Web , while the one we are talking about today is in effect a native Catalyst-based app.

THE TRUE NATIVE VERSION FOR MACOS IS COMING

The differences between the two versions do not only concern the appearance and functionality therefore, but also the code behind the apps themselves. The new Catalyst application, in fact, is based on the iOS version and therefore it runs natively on all newer Macsgoing to offer a more controlled consumption as regards the resources available to the operating system. [mb_related_posts1] At the moment the app is still in beta (and certainly not an advanced beta), so it does not have complete parity of functions with the traditional desktop client. Among the most evident absences we point out the inability to send voice messages, not being able to update one's status, no possibility of sharing the position and the lack of group calls, so it is good to keep these aspects in mind before testing it. Yes, because we are not talking about the classic sighting of WABetaInfo (which is however the source of this news), but of the official release by WhatsApp of the first version via the TestFlight application for macOS, downloadable directly from the App Store. Once installed, you can see this link and select WhatsApp for macOS to access the beta program (slots are limited).




